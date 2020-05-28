dhoniretires trends in twitter , Sakshi Dhoni replies

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been away from the cricket field for the last almost a year. He has not been on the field since the World Semi-Final match in England in 2019. Meanwhile, there is a constant discussion about his retirement. Although Dhoni (MS Dhoni) himself has not said anything about it. One day again, trending #dhoniretires started on social media on Wednesday. Fans started wishing Dhoni well, in such a situation, Dhoni’s wife Sakshi Dhoni had to answer.

Sakshi Dhoni replied

Sakshi could not resist herself after seeing the #dhoniretires trend on social media. He tweeted, it is only a rumor. I know that people are mentally disturbed in the lockdown However, the tweet was deleted shortly after the tweet. It was hoped that he would return to the field from the IPL, for which he also started joining the practice session. But due to Corona, questions arose again on his return after postponing the IPL indefinitely.