” Dil Bechara” title track released , Sushant wins your heart all over again

The title track of “Dil Bechara” released today. AR Rahman composed this song. the lyrics of “Dil Bechara” are written by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

The music video celebrates Sushant Singh Rajput as we see him dancing with much confidence during a college function. Sushant wins your heart all over again with his awesome dance performance”.