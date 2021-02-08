Earthquake hits Jammu and Kashmir

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
J&K,8/2: An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale rocked Jammu and Kashmir today.

The information is given by National Center for Seismology.The earthquake happened at 4.56 AM.

The extent of devastation caused by the earthquake is yet to be assessed.

 

