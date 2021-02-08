Earthquake hits Jammu and Kashmir

COVID-19 Updates World 106,677,372 World Confirmed: 106,677,372 Active: 25,829,004 Recovered: 78,521,549 Death: 2,326,819

USA 27,611,403 USA Confirmed: 27,611,403 Active: 9,782,082 Recovered: 17,354,388 Death: 474,933

India 10,838,843 India Confirmed: 10,838,843 Active: 150,653 Recovered: 10,533,076 Death: 155,114

Brazil 9,524,640 Brazil Confirmed: 9,524,640 Active: 895,892 Recovered: 8,397,187 Death: 231,561

Russia 3,967,281 Russia Confirmed: 3,967,281 Active: 434,410 Recovered: 3,456,210 Death: 76,661

UK 3,945,680 UK Confirmed: 3,945,680 Active: 1,917,586 Recovered: 1,915,629 Death: 112,465

Italy 2,636,738 Italy Confirmed: 2,636,738 Active: 427,024 Recovered: 2,118,441 Death: 91,273

Turkey 2,531,456 Turkey Confirmed: 2,531,456 Active: 63,953 Recovered: 2,440,706 Death: 26,797

Germany 2,291,441 Germany Confirmed: 2,291,441 Active: 200,113 Recovered: 2,029,200 Death: 62,128

Pakistan 554,474 Pakistan Confirmed: 554,474 Active: 32,265 Recovered: 510,242 Death: 11,967

China 89,706 China Confirmed: 89,706 Active: 1,118 Recovered: 83,952 Death: 4,636

J&K,8/2: An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale rocked Jammu and Kashmir today.

The information is given by National Center for Seismology.The earthquake happened at 4.56 AM.

The extent of devastation caused by the earthquake is yet to be assessed.