Earthquake hits Jammu and Kashmir

COVID-19 Updates
-
World
106,677,372
WorldConfirmed: 106,677,372Active: 25,829,004Recovered: 78,521,549Death: 2,326,819
-
USA
27,611,403
USAConfirmed: 27,611,403Active: 9,782,082Recovered: 17,354,388Death: 474,933
-
India
10,838,843
IndiaConfirmed: 10,838,843Active: 150,653Recovered: 10,533,076Death: 155,114
-
Brazil
9,524,640
BrazilConfirmed: 9,524,640Active: 895,892Recovered: 8,397,187Death: 231,561
-
Russia
3,967,281
RussiaConfirmed: 3,967,281Active: 434,410Recovered: 3,456,210Death: 76,661
-
UK
3,945,680
UKConfirmed: 3,945,680Active: 1,917,586Recovered: 1,915,629Death: 112,465
-
Italy
2,636,738
ItalyConfirmed: 2,636,738Active: 427,024Recovered: 2,118,441Death: 91,273
-
Turkey
2,531,456
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,531,456Active: 63,953Recovered: 2,440,706Death: 26,797
-
Germany
2,291,441
GermanyConfirmed: 2,291,441Active: 200,113Recovered: 2,029,200Death: 62,128
-
Pakistan
554,474
PakistanConfirmed: 554,474Active: 32,265Recovered: 510,242Death: 11,967
-
China
89,706
ChinaConfirmed: 89,706Active: 1,118Recovered: 83,952Death: 4,636
J&K,8/2: An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale rocked Jammu and Kashmir today.
The information is given by National Center for Seismology.The earthquake happened at 4.56 AM.
The extent of devastation caused by the earthquake is yet to be assessed.