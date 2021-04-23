କରୋନା ନେଲା ୮ ଜଣଙ୍କ ଜୀବନ: ଆଜି ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହେଲେ ୬୨୧୫ ପଜିଟିଭ୍

-
World
145,332,794
WorldConfirmed: 145,332,794Active: 18,650,804Recovered: 123,596,756Death: 3,085,234
-
USA
32,669,121
USAConfirmed: 32,669,121Active: 6,848,237Recovered: 25,236,658Death: 584,226
-
India
16,257,309
IndiaConfirmed: 16,257,309Active: 2,428,775Recovered: 13,641,606Death: 186,928
-
Brazil
14,172,139
BrazilConfirmed: 14,172,139Active: 1,114,597Recovered: 12,673,785Death: 383,757
-
Russia
4,736,121
RussiaConfirmed: 4,736,121Active: 267,211Recovered: 4,361,807Death: 107,103
-
Turkey
4,501,382
TurkeyConfirmed: 4,501,382Active: 554,118Recovered: 3,909,935Death: 37,329
-
UK
4,398,431
UKConfirmed: 4,398,431Active: 99,288Recovered: 4,171,798Death: 127,345
-
Italy
3,920,945
ItalyConfirmed: 3,920,945Active: 472,196Recovered: 3,330,392Death: 118,357
-
Germany
3,238,054
GermanyConfirmed: 3,238,054Active: 311,061Recovered: 2,845,300Death: 81,693
-
Pakistan
778,238
PakistanConfirmed: 778,238Active: 84,935Recovered: 676,605Death: 16,698
-
China
90,566
ChinaConfirmed: 90,566Active: 306Recovered: 85,624Death: 4,636
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୨୩ା୪ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ବଢ଼ିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ଦିନକୁ ଦିନ ନୂଆ ସଂକ୍ରମିତଙ୍କ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହେବା ପ୍ରଶାସନ ଓ ଜନସାଧାରଣଙ୍କୁ ଚିନ୍ତାରେ ପକାଇଛି । ଏହା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଆଜି ପୁଣି ୬୨୧୫ ଜଣ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ସଙ୍ଗରୋଧରୁ ୩୬୦୪ ଓ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୨୬୧୧ ଜଣ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଆଜି କରୋନାରେ ପାଞ୍ଚଜଣଙ୍କର ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଘଟିଛି । ଏହାକୁ ମିଶାଇ ରାଜ୍ୟର ମୋଟ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧୯୭୩କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ମୃତକଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଗଞ୍ଜାମ ଓ କଳାହାଣ୍ଡିର ଦୁଇଜଣ ଲେଖାଏଁ, ବାଲେଶ୍ୱର, ବଲାଙ୍ଗିର, କନ୍ଧମାଳ ଓ ଖୋର୍ଦ୍ଧାରୁ ଜଣେ ଲେଖାଏଁ ରହିଥିବା ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି । ଏନେଇ ରାଜ୍ୟ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ଓ ପରିବାର କଲ୍ୟାଣ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।
Covid-19 Report For 22nd April
New Positive Cases: 6215
In quarantine: 3604
Local contacts: 2611
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 173
2. Balasore: 79
3. Bargarh: 268
4. Bhadrak: 86
5. Balangir: 211
— I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) April 23, 2021
ଏହି କ୍ରମରେ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୯୪ ହଜାର ୬୯୪ରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି । ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ସୁସ୍ଥ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୫୩ ହଜାର ୫୫୧ ରହିଥିବା ବେଳେ ୩୯ ହଜାର ୧୧୭ ଜଣ ଚିକିତ୍ସିତ ହେଉଛନ୍ତି । ତେବେ ଆଜି ଖୋର୍ଦ୍ଧା ଜିଲ୍ଲାରୁ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୯୫୦ ଜଣ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏନେଇ ସୂଚନା ଓ ଲୋକ ସମ୍ପର୍କ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।
New recoveries: 2165
Cumulative tested: 9793470
Positive: 394694
Recovered: 353551
Active cases: 39117
— I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) April 23, 2021