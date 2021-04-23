କରୋନା ନେଲା ୮ ଜଣଙ୍କ ଜୀବନ: ଆଜି ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହେଲେ ୬୨୧୫ ପଜିଟିଭ୍

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 145,332,794
    World
    Confirmed: 145,332,794
    Active: 18,650,804
    Recovered: 123,596,756
    Death: 3,085,234
  • USA 32,669,121
    USA
    Confirmed: 32,669,121
    Active: 6,848,237
    Recovered: 25,236,658
    Death: 584,226
  • India 16,257,309
    India
    Confirmed: 16,257,309
    Active: 2,428,775
    Recovered: 13,641,606
    Death: 186,928
  • Brazil 14,172,139
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 14,172,139
    Active: 1,114,597
    Recovered: 12,673,785
    Death: 383,757
  • Russia 4,736,121
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,736,121
    Active: 267,211
    Recovered: 4,361,807
    Death: 107,103
  • Turkey 4,501,382
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 4,501,382
    Active: 554,118
    Recovered: 3,909,935
    Death: 37,329
  • UK 4,398,431
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,398,431
    Active: 99,288
    Recovered: 4,171,798
    Death: 127,345
  • Italy 3,920,945
    Italy
    Confirmed: 3,920,945
    Active: 472,196
    Recovered: 3,330,392
    Death: 118,357
  • Germany 3,238,054
    Germany
    Confirmed: 3,238,054
    Active: 311,061
    Recovered: 2,845,300
    Death: 81,693
  • Pakistan 778,238
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 778,238
    Active: 84,935
    Recovered: 676,605
    Death: 16,698
  • China 90,566
    China
    Confirmed: 90,566
    Active: 306
    Recovered: 85,624
    Death: 4,636

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୨୩ା୪ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ବଢ଼ିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ଦିନକୁ ଦିନ ନୂଆ ସଂକ୍ରମିତଙ୍କ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହେବା ପ୍ରଶାସନ ଓ ଜନସାଧାରଣଙ୍କୁ ଚିନ୍ତାରେ ପକାଇଛି । ଏହା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଆଜି ପୁଣି ୬୨୧୫ ଜଣ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ସଙ୍ଗରୋଧରୁ ୩୬୦୪ ଓ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୨୬୧୧ ଜଣ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଆଜି କରୋନାରେ ପାଞ୍ଚଜଣଙ୍କର ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଘଟିଛି । ଏହାକୁ ମିଶାଇ ରାଜ୍ୟର ମୋଟ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧୯୭୩କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ମୃତକଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଗଞ୍ଜାମ ଓ କଳାହାଣ୍ଡିର ଦୁଇଜଣ ଲେଖାଏଁ, ବାଲେଶ୍ୱର, ବଲାଙ୍ଗିର, କନ୍ଧମାଳ ଓ ଖୋର୍ଦ୍ଧାରୁ ଜଣେ ଲେଖାଏଁ ରହିଥିବା ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି । ଏନେଇ ରାଜ୍ୟ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ଓ ପରିବାର କଲ୍ୟାଣ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।

ଏହି କ୍ରମରେ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୯୪ ହଜାର ୬୯୪ରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି । ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ସୁସ୍ଥ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୫୩ ହଜାର ୫୫୧ ରହିଥିବା ବେଳେ ୩୯ ହଜାର ୧୧୭ ଜଣ ଚିକିତ୍ସିତ ହେଉଛନ୍ତି । ତେବେ ଆଜି ଖୋର୍ଦ୍ଧା ଜିଲ୍ଲାରୁ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୯୫୦ ଜଣ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏନେଇ ସୂଚନା ଓ ଲୋକ ସମ୍ପର୍କ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।

