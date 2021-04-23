କରୋନା ନେଲା ୮ ଜଣଙ୍କ ଜୀବନ: ଆଜି ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହେଲେ ୬୨୧୫ ପଜିଟିଭ୍

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୨୩ା୪ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ବଢ଼ିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ଦିନକୁ ଦିନ ନୂଆ ସଂକ୍ରମିତଙ୍କ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହେବା ପ୍ରଶାସନ ଓ ଜନସାଧାରଣଙ୍କୁ ଚିନ୍ତାରେ ପକାଇଛି । ଏହା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଆଜି ପୁଣି ୬୨୧୫ ଜଣ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ସଙ୍ଗରୋଧରୁ ୩୬୦୪ ଓ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୨୬୧୧ ଜଣ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଆଜି କରୋନାରେ ପାଞ୍ଚଜଣଙ୍କର ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଘଟିଛି । ଏହାକୁ ମିଶାଇ ରାଜ୍ୟର ମୋଟ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧୯୭୩କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ମୃତକଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଗଞ୍ଜାମ ଓ କଳାହାଣ୍ଡିର ଦୁଇଜଣ ଲେଖାଏଁ, ବାଲେଶ୍ୱର, ବଲାଙ୍ଗିର, କନ୍ଧମାଳ ଓ ଖୋର୍ଦ୍ଧାରୁ ଜଣେ ଲେଖାଏଁ ରହିଥିବା ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି । ଏନେଇ ରାଜ୍ୟ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ଓ ପରିବାର କଲ୍ୟାଣ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।

Covid-19 Report For 22nd April

New Positive Cases: 6215

In quarantine: 3604

Local contacts: 2611

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 173

2. Balasore: 79

3. Bargarh: 268

4. Bhadrak: 86

5. Balangir: 211

