Eknath Khadse joins NCP

Senior leader Eknath Khadse, who announced to leave the BJP on October, joined the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) today. NCP chief Sharad Pawar was also present on this occasion.

After joining the NCP, Khadse said that if the BJP put the ED (Enforcement Directorate) behind us, we would play the CD.

Khadse had said recently that he decided to leave the BJP and join the NCP because he felt that as long as there is Devendra Fadnavis in the BJP, he will “never get justice.” He also accused Fadnavis of doing “dirty politics” with him.