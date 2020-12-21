Election Strategist Prashant Kishor says “BJP will struggle to cross double digit in West Bengal”

FeaturedNationalPolitics
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 77,184,964
    World
    Confirmed: 77,184,964
    Active: 21,383,890
    Recovered: 54,101,196
    Death: 1,699,878
  • USA 18,267,579
    USA
    Confirmed: 18,267,579
    Active: 7,320,628
    Recovered: 10,622,082
    Death: 324,869
  • India 10,056,248
    India
    Confirmed: 10,056,248
    Active: 304,294
    Recovered: 9,606,111
    Death: 145,843
  • Brazil 7,238,600
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 7,238,600
    Active: 806,026
    Recovered: 6,245,801
    Death: 186,773
  • Russia 2,848,377
    Russia
    Confirmed: 2,848,377
    Active: 521,862
    Recovered: 2,275,657
    Death: 50,858
  • UK 2,040,147
    UK
    Confirmed: 2,040,147
    Active: 1,972,746
    Recovered: N/A
    Death: 67,401
  • Turkey 2,024,601
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,024,601
    Active: 206,218
    Recovered: 1,800,286
    Death: 18,097
  • Italy 1,953,185
    Italy
    Confirmed: 1,953,185
    Active: 622,760
    Recovered: 1,261,626
    Death: 68,799
  • Germany 1,514,783
    Germany
    Confirmed: 1,514,783
    Active: 402,519
    Recovered: 1,085,500
    Death: 26,764
  • Pakistan 458,968
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 458,968
    Active: 40,491
    Recovered: 409,085
    Death: 9,392
  • China 86,852
    China
    Confirmed: 86,852
    Active: 318
    Recovered: 81,900
    Death: 4,634

Kolkata, 21/12: Prashant Kishor, an Election Strategist has challenged BJP to cross double digits in the upcoming West Bengal Elections. Through a Tweet, he said that BJP will struggle to cross double digits and the exodus of TMC MLAs will not affect TMC. He also said that we will quit Twitter if he is proven wrong. Kishor is drafted by Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee for her election campaign.

“For all the hype AMPLIFIED by a section of supportive media, in reality BJP will struggle to CROSS DOUBLE DIGITS in #WestBengal PS: Please save this tweet and if BJP does any better I must quit this space!” he tweeted.

Last week Trinamool Congress heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari along with 34 leaders joined BJP while the union Home Minister Amit Shah was on a two-day visit to the state.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.