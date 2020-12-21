Election Strategist Prashant Kishor says “BJP will struggle to cross double digit in West Bengal”

-
Kolkata, 21/12: Prashant Kishor, an Election Strategist has challenged BJP to cross double digits in the upcoming West Bengal Elections. Through a Tweet, he said that BJP will struggle to cross double digits and the exodus of TMC MLAs will not affect TMC. He also said that we will quit Twitter if he is proven wrong. Kishor is drafted by Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee for her election campaign.
“For all the hype AMPLIFIED by a section of supportive media, in reality BJP will struggle to CROSS DOUBLE DIGITS in #WestBengal PS: Please save this tweet and if BJP does any better I must quit this space!” he tweeted.
Last week Trinamool Congress heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari along with 34 leaders joined BJP while the union Home Minister Amit Shah was on a two-day visit to the state.