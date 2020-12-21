Election Strategist Prashant Kishor says “BJP will struggle to cross double digit in West Bengal”

COVID-19 Updates World 77,184,964 World Confirmed: 77,184,964 Active: 21,383,890 Recovered: 54,101,196 Death: 1,699,878

USA 18,267,579 USA Confirmed: 18,267,579 Active: 7,320,628 Recovered: 10,622,082 Death: 324,869

India 10,056,248 India Confirmed: 10,056,248 Active: 304,294 Recovered: 9,606,111 Death: 145,843

Brazil 7,238,600 Brazil Confirmed: 7,238,600 Active: 806,026 Recovered: 6,245,801 Death: 186,773

Russia 2,848,377 Russia Confirmed: 2,848,377 Active: 521,862 Recovered: 2,275,657 Death: 50,858

UK 2,040,147 UK Confirmed: 2,040,147 Active: 1,972,746 Recovered: N/A Death: 67,401

Turkey 2,024,601 Turkey Confirmed: 2,024,601 Active: 206,218 Recovered: 1,800,286 Death: 18,097

Italy 1,953,185 Italy Confirmed: 1,953,185 Active: 622,760 Recovered: 1,261,626 Death: 68,799

Germany 1,514,783 Germany Confirmed: 1,514,783 Active: 402,519 Recovered: 1,085,500 Death: 26,764

Pakistan 458,968 Pakistan Confirmed: 458,968 Active: 40,491 Recovered: 409,085 Death: 9,392

China 86,852 China Confirmed: 86,852 Active: 318 Recovered: 81,900 Death: 4,634

Kolkata, 21/12: Prashant Kishor, an Election Strategist has challenged BJP to cross double digits in the upcoming West Bengal Elections. Through a Tweet, he said that BJP will struggle to cross double digits and the exodus of TMC MLAs will not affect TMC. He also said that we will quit Twitter if he is proven wrong. Kishor is drafted by Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee for her election campaign.

“For all the hype AMPLIFIED by a section of supportive media, in reality BJP will struggle to CROSS DOUBLE DIGITS in #WestBengal PS: Please save this tweet and if BJP does any better I must quit this space!” he tweeted.

Last week Trinamool Congress heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari along with 34 leaders joined BJP while the union Home Minister Amit Shah was on a two-day visit to the state.