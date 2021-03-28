England Wins the Toss Again, Invites India to Bat First. Kuldeep Out, Natarajan In

-
World
127,321,712
WorldConfirmed: 127,321,712Active: 21,929,559Recovered: 102,601,873Death: 2,790,280
-
USA
30,917,142
USAConfirmed: 30,917,142Active: 7,006,619Recovered: 23,348,510Death: 562,013
-
Brazil
12,490,362
BrazilConfirmed: 12,490,362Active: 1,300,041Recovered: 10,879,627Death: 310,694
-
India
11,971,624
IndiaConfirmed: 11,971,624Active: 486,276Recovered: 11,323,762Death: 161,586
-
Russia
4,510,744
RussiaConfirmed: 4,510,744Active: 282,842Recovered: 4,130,498Death: 97,404
-
UK
4,329,180
UKConfirmed: 4,329,180Active: 415,295Recovered: 3,787,312Death: 126,573
-
Italy
3,512,453
ItalyConfirmed: 3,512,453Active: 571,878Recovered: 2,832,939Death: 107,636
-
Turkey
3,179,115
TurkeyConfirmed: 3,179,115Active: 208,263Recovered: 2,939,929Death: 30,923
-
Germany
2,772,694
GermanyConfirmed: 2,772,694Active: 211,690Recovered: 2,484,600Death: 76,404
-
Pakistan
654,591
PakistanConfirmed: 654,591Active: 44,447Recovered: 595,929Death: 14,215
-
China
90,167
ChinaConfirmed: 90,167Active: 167Recovered: 85,364Death: 4,636
Pune, 28/3: The visiting England team has won yet another toss, the third toss they have won this series, which means India will bat first. The series is leveled at 1-1.
Both the teams have made one change each, Kuldeep Yadav has made way for T Natarajan, and for England Mark Wood comes in for Tom Curran.
Teams:
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Prasidh Krishna, T Natarajan
England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Mark Wood