England Wins the Toss Again, Invites India to Bat First. Kuldeep Out, Natarajan In

Pune, 28/3: The visiting England team has won yet another toss, the third toss they have won this series, which means India will bat first. The series is leveled at 1-1.

Both the teams have made one change each, Kuldeep Yadav has made way for T Natarajan, and for England Mark Wood comes in for Tom Curran.

Teams:

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Prasidh Krishna, T Natarajan