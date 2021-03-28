England Wins the Toss Again, Invites India to Bat First. Kuldeep Out, Natarajan In

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Pune, 28/3: The visiting England team has won yet another toss, the third toss they have won this series, which means India will bat first. The series is leveled at 1-1.

Both the teams have made one change each, Kuldeep Yadav has made way for T Natarajan, and for England Mark Wood comes in for Tom Curran.

Teams:

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Prasidh Krishna, T Natarajan

England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Mark Wood

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
