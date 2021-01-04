English Cricketer Moen Ali tests Corona Positive

COVID-19 Updates World 85,603,740 World Confirmed: 85,603,740 Active: 23,188,005 Recovered: 60,562,667 Death: 1,853,068

New Delhi, 4/1: England all-rounder Moen Ali has tested positive for coronavirus upon arriving in Hambantota, Sri Lanka. Ali will be in self-isolation for a period of 10 days after which he will be allowed to train with the rest of the team, provided he returns negative Covid-19 tests. The England and Wales Cricket board has confirmed the news. The England cricket team are currently visiting Sri Lanka for a two test match cricket series.

The entire squad had tested negative before leaving England. The team travelled in a charted plane as all the commercial flights from the UK are suspended to curb the COVID 19 in Sri Lanka.

“Following PCR tests administered on arrival at the airport in Hambantota on Monday 4th January, The England and Wales Cricket Board can confirm that Moeen Ali has tested positive for COVID-19,” the ECB said in a statement.

All-rounder Chris Woakes is also likely to go into self isolation as he is deemed as possible close contact. “Chris Woakes has been deemed as a possible close contact, and he will observe a period of self-isolation and further testing,” the ECB said.

The entire England team will go trough a PCR test for the 2nd time in Sri Lanka on Tuesday morning. England are scheduled to have their first training session on Wednesday.

After the tour of Sri Lanka, England will tour India for a 4 match test series.