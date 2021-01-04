English Cricketer Moen Ali tests Corona Positive

FeaturedSports
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 85,603,740
    World
    Confirmed: 85,603,740
    Active: 23,188,005
    Recovered: 60,562,667
    Death: 1,853,068
  • USA 21,115,036
    USA
    Confirmed: 21,115,036
    Active: 8,316,310
    Recovered: 12,438,638
    Death: 360,088
  • India 10,345,118
    India
    Confirmed: 10,345,118
    Active: 242,849
    Recovered: 9,952,548
    Death: 149,721
  • Brazil 7,733,746
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 7,733,746
    Active: 724,720
    Recovered: 6,813,008
    Death: 196,018
  • Russia 3,260,138
    Russia
    Confirmed: 3,260,138
    Active: 561,114
    Recovered: 2,640,036
    Death: 58,988
  • UK 2,654,779
    UK
    Confirmed: 2,654,779
    Active: 2,579,755
    Recovered: N/A
    Death: 75,024
  • Turkey 2,241,912
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,241,912
    Active: 83,890
    Recovered: 2,136,534
    Death: 21,488
  • Italy 2,155,446
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,155,446
    Active: 576,214
    Recovered: 1,503,900
    Death: 75,332
  • Germany 1,785,678
    Germany
    Confirmed: 1,785,678
    Active: 349,215
    Recovered: 1,401,200
    Death: 35,263
  • Pakistan 488,529
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 488,529
    Active: 35,722
    Recovered: 442,457
    Death: 10,350
  • China 87,150
    China
    Confirmed: 87,150
    Active: 411
    Recovered: 82,105
    Death: 4,634

New Delhi, 4/1: England all-rounder Moen Ali has tested positive for coronavirus upon arriving in Hambantota, Sri Lanka. Ali will be in self-isolation for a period of 10 days after which he will be allowed to train with the rest of the team, provided he returns negative Covid-19 tests. The England and Wales Cricket board has confirmed the news. The England cricket team are currently visiting Sri Lanka for a two test match cricket series.

The entire squad had tested negative before leaving England. The team travelled in a charted plane as all the commercial flights from the UK are suspended to curb the COVID 19 in Sri Lanka.

“Following PCR tests administered on arrival at the airport in Hambantota on Monday 4th January, The England and Wales Cricket Board can confirm that Moeen Ali has tested positive for COVID-19,” the ECB said in a statement.

All-rounder Chris Woakes is also likely to go into self isolation as he is deemed as possible close contact. “Chris Woakes has been deemed as a possible close contact, and he will observe a period of self-isolation and further testing,” the ECB said.

The entire England team will go trough a PCR test for the 2nd time in Sri Lanka on Tuesday morning. England are scheduled to have their first training session on Wednesday.

After the tour of Sri Lanka, England will tour India for a 4 match test series.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.