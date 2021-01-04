India vs Australia Test Match: Toss up between Saini and Shardul Thakur for 3rd Seamer Role

-
New Delhi, 4/1: Team India made a great comeback in Melbourne by defeating Australia by 8 wickets. No one expected them to win after the disastrous Adelaide test. But a major concern for the team before the third test will be injuries.
With injuries to Mohammad Shami, Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma, the pace bowling line-up looks thin. Jaspreet Bumrah and Young Mohammad Siraj bowled well but the lack of an experienced fast bowler can be a headache for the team.
Team India is looking at playing either Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur. They have left-arm fast bowler T Natarajan in the squad too. But according to sources its a toss up between Saini and Thakur.
Both the bowlers are bowling well in nets. Saini has recovered from a back injury which he had picked during the ODI series. Shardul Thakur may have an edge, given his experience at the domestic level — 62 first-class matches and 206 wickets, including 12 5-wicket hauls. Saini is not far behind with 46 first class matches and his ability to bowl 140+ is hard to ignore.
India will begin their preparation for the 3rd test in Sydney on Tuesday and Wednesday. Team’s practice session on Sunday was cancelled in Melbourne due to rain.