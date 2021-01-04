India vs Australia Test Match: Toss up between Saini and Shardul Thakur for 3rd Seamer Role

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
New Delhi, 4/1: Team India made a great comeback in Melbourne by defeating Australia by 8 wickets. No one expected them to win after the disastrous Adelaide test. But a major concern for the team before the third test will be injuries.

With injuries to Mohammad Shami, Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma, the pace bowling line-up looks thin. Jaspreet Bumrah and Young Mohammad Siraj bowled well but the lack of an experienced fast bowler can be a headache for the team.

Team India is looking at playing either Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur. They have left-arm fast bowler T Natarajan in the squad too. But according to sources its a toss up between Saini and Thakur.

Both the bowlers are bowling well in nets. Saini has recovered from a back injury which he had picked during the ODI series. Shardul Thakur may have an edge, given his experience at the domestic level — 62 first-class matches and 206 wickets, including 12 5-wicket hauls. Saini is not far behind with 46 first class matches and his ability to bowl 140+ is hard to ignore.

India will begin their preparation for the 3rd test in Sydney on Tuesday and Wednesday. Team’s practice session on Sunday was cancelled in Melbourne due to rain.

 

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
