Farmer’s Protest: The farmer-Center talk ends without Conclusion again, next meet on January 8

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
New Delhi, 4/1: The farmer’s protest has entered it’s 39th day on Monday. The farmers are battling heavy cold wave in the north but are adamant to repel the three farm laws. Today, a talk between farmers and the center took place, but as the talks happened in the past, this one also ended without any breakthrough. Next round of talks will be held on January 8.

The Union Minister Narendra Tomar informed the media that, “We had a discussion about MSP today. However, we were unable to reach a consensus. We are hopeful that we can find a solution in the next meeting on January 8”.

The farmers organisations asked Union ministers whether the three agricultural laws will be withdrawn or not during the ongoing round of talks.

The protest has now continued for more than a month and all the talks held between the two parties has ended without a result. On one hand farmers want the complete scrapping of the farm laws and on the other hand the government is ready to make a few amendments only. It will be interesting to see if the next round of talk brings any respite for either parties.

 

