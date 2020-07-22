Everything you want to Know about Oxford Coronavirus vaccine

FeaturedNationalTop Stories
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0 50

Oxford Coronavirus vaccine is the most promising Coronavirus vaccine. The latest findings were the result of a smaller trial intended to study the immune response to find out if the vaccine is safe and produces the intended effect. About 1000 volunteers were given the Oxford vaccine, which uses a chimpanzee cold virus to deliver the gene for the coronavirus spike protein to human cells. The modified virus can’t replicate, according to the latest reports.

The vaccine – called ChAdOx1nCoV-19 – is being developed at unprecedented speed.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.