Ex Big Boss Contestant Asim Riaz injured after being attacked

There is bad news for the fans of Bigg Boss 13’s famous contestant Asim Riaz. He was attacked by unknown people late at night. According to the information, the incident was carried out while he was cycling. However, it has not been clear who he was and what his motive was. Whether or not he has taken action after this accident, information is not available yet.

Asim Riaz himself has given information about this accident through a video. Viral Bhayani shared this video of Asim Riaz on Instagram. In this video, Asim is telling that while he is cycling, some unknown people riding in the bike hit him from behind. He has also shown the injuries suffered in this accident to his fans. Asim has suffered injuries to his shoulder, arms, and legs.