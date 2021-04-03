Ex J&K CM Farooq Abdullah Hospitalized

-
Srinagar, 3/4: National Conference president and former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah , who had tested positive for COVID-29 a few days back, has been hospitalised on doctor’s advise on Saturday (April 3). Until now, he was in home isolation.
The news was broken by his son, vice president of the National Conference, Omar Abdullah on Twitter.
“Based on the advice of doctors to enable them to better monitor my father, he has been admitted to hospital in Srinagar. Our family remains grateful to everyone for their messages of support & their prayers,” Omar wrote in his Tweet.