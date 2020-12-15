Exam Dates of ICSI CS Exam released

COVID-19 Updates World 73,286,169 World Confirmed: 73,286,169 Active: 20,227,524 Recovered: 51,428,271 Death: 1,630,374

USA 16,942,980 USA Confirmed: 16,942,980 Active: 6,762,974 Recovered: 9,871,915 Death: 308,091

India 9,906,507 India Confirmed: 9,906,507 Active: 340,125 Recovered: 9,422,636 Death: 143,746

Brazil 6,929,409 Brazil Confirmed: 6,929,409 Active: 731,379 Recovered: 6,016,085 Death: 181,945

Russia 2,707,945 Russia Confirmed: 2,707,945 Active: 510,367 Recovered: 2,149,610 Death: 47,968

UK 1,869,666 UK Confirmed: 1,869,666 Active: 1,805,264 Recovered: N/A Death: 64,402

Turkey 1,866,345 Turkey Confirmed: 1,866,345 Active: 217,755 Recovered: 1,631,944 Death: 16,646

Italy 1,855,737 Italy Confirmed: 1,855,737 Active: 675,109 Recovered: 1,115,617 Death: 65,011

Germany 1,357,141 Germany Confirmed: 1,357,141 Active: 350,054 Recovered: 984,200 Death: 22,887

Pakistan 443,246 Pakistan Confirmed: 443,246 Active: 48,008 Recovered: 386,333 Death: 8,905

China 86,758 China Confirmed: 86,758 Active: 312 Recovered: 81,812 Death: 4,634

New Delhi, 15/12: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the Foundation, Executive, and Professional exam schedule for the June 2021 exams at icsi.edu. As per the ICSI CS June 2021 exam dates, the CS foundation exams are scheduled between June 5, 2021, and June 6, 2021. The CS Executive June 2021 and CS June 2021 professional exams will be held from June 1 to June 10. The Institute reserves June 11, June 12, June 13, and June 14, 2021, to meet any exigency, a statement on the CS June 2021 schedule added.

Students of ICSI CS exams who will not be able to take the exams scheduled from December 21 to December 30, 2020, can appear for the ICSI CS exams in June 2021. The institute has allowed the students with this one-time opt-out opportunity from the ICSI exam in December 2020 and carries forward their candidature to June 2021 exams in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information visit Icsi.edu