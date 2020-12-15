Exam Dates of ICSI CS Exam released

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the Foundation, Executive and Professional exam schedule for the June 2021 exams at icsi.edu.

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
New Delhi, 15/12: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the Foundation, Executive, and Professional exam schedule for the June 2021 exams at icsi.edu. As per the ICSI CS June 2021 exam dates, the CS foundation exams are scheduled between June 5, 2021, and June 6, 2021. The CS Executive June 2021 and CS June 2021 professional exams will be held from June 1 to June 10. The Institute reserves June 11, June 12, June 13, and June 14, 2021, to meet any exigency, a statement on the CS June 2021 schedule added.

Students of ICSI CS exams who will not be able to take the exams scheduled from December 21 to December 30, 2020, can appear for the ICSI CS exams in June 2021. The institute has allowed the students with this one-time opt-out opportunity from the ICSI exam in December 2020  and carries forward their candidature to June 2021 exams in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information visit Icsi.edu

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
