Fall in Price of Gold in this festive season

The Indian market is witnessing a steady decline in Gold-Silver Price Today. On Monday, gold futures on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX – Multi-Commodity Exchange) fell by 0.9 percent to trade at Rs 50,130 per 10 grams. However, silver futures lost 0.88 percent to Rs 60,605 per kg. On Friday, gold had closed up 0.4 percent on Friday. On this day, there was an increase of 1.6 percent in the price of silver. In August, the price of gold reached the highest level of Rs 56,200 per 10 grams. During this time, the price of silver also reached Rs 80,000 per kg.