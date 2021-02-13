Family’s Consent not required if two Adults decide to Marry: SC

FeaturedNational
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 108,764,878
    World
    Confirmed: 108,764,878
    Active: 25,421,427
    Recovered: 80,948,420
    Death: 2,395,031
  • USA 28,106,704
    USA
    Confirmed: 28,106,704
    Active: 9,573,871
    Recovered: 18,040,312
    Death: 492,521
  • India 10,892,550
    India
    Confirmed: 10,892,550
    Active: 138,253
    Recovered: 10,598,709
    Death: 155,588
  • Brazil 9,765,694
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 9,765,694
    Active: 849,766
    Recovered: 8,678,327
    Death: 237,601
  • Russia 4,057,698
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,057,698
    Active: 400,095
    Recovered: 3,577,907
    Death: 79,696
  • UK 4,013,799
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,013,799
    Active: 1,803,505
    Recovered: 2,094,007
    Death: 116,287
  • Italy 2,697,296
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,697,296
    Active: 402,174
    Recovered: 2,202,077
    Death: 93,045
  • Turkey 2,572,190
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,572,190
    Active: 83,702
    Recovered: 2,461,204
    Death: 27,284
  • Germany 2,330,422
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,330,422
    Active: 153,386
    Recovered: 2,112,000
    Death: 65,036
  • Pakistan 561,625
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 561,625
    Active: 25,649
    Recovered: 523,700
    Death: 12,276
  • China 89,756
    China
    Confirmed: 89,756
    Active: 763
    Recovered: 84,357
    Death: 4,636

New Delhi, 13/2: The Supreme Court of India said on Friday that the consent of the family or community, or clan was not necessary when two adults agree to marry each other. An adult’s right to marry a person of their choice should not be affected by the concepts of “class honor” or “group thinking” said a division bench of Justice Sanjay Kaul and Justice Hrishikesh Roy.

The bench gave its order while judging on a case where a woman’s father lodged a missing person complaint as she had married a man without informing him. The investigating officer insisted that the girl should appear before the Murgod police station to record the statement so that the case could be closed even after knowing about the marriage and the girl’s whereabouts.

The couple approached the Supreme Court, alleging that the IO was asking the woman to come back to Karnataka or else they would come to her and file a kidnapping case against her husband.

“The way forward to the police authorities is to not only counsel the current IOs but device a training program to deal with such cases for the benefit of the police personnel,” the bench said.

“Possibly, this is the way forward where caste and community tensions will reduce by such intermarriage but in the meantime, these youngsters face threats from the elders and the courts have been coming to the aid of these youngsters,” the court added.

 

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.