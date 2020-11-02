Famous Baba Ka Dhaba owner Kanta Prasad files a financial fraud case against the Youtube influencer who shared his story

Delhi, 2/11: Famous Baba Ka Dhaba owner Kanta Prasad has filed a financial fraud case against the Youtube influencer who shared his story in a viral video. He featured in a viral video which showed him tearfully speaking about the financial struggles he faced due to a lack of customers during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Influencer Gaurav Wasan, who shot the video and shared it online, is being accused by the 80-year-old of “misappropriation of funds”