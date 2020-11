Mumbai, 11/11: Fans and superstars took Twitter by storm after Mumbai Indians won the IPL for a record 5th time. Former Mumbai Indians captain and legendary batsman, Sachin Tendulkar tweeted a victory chant for his home team with a trophy emoji. Other notable cricketers consisting of the likes of Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh, J.P. Duminy, Wasim Jaffar were out of the many notable names who tweeted congratulating the victorious MI team.