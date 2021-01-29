Farm Protest lost momentum: Punjab CM

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Mohali, 29/1 : In a bold statement, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh claimed that farmer Protest lost momentum the moment violence came.

He also claimed that the symbol of Red Fort was violated. He urged the government to continue to talk with the Farmers. The Situation should be resolved as soon as possible.It can’t continue like this.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
