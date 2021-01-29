Farm Protest lost momentum: Punjab CM

COVID-19 Updates World 102,155,990 World Confirmed: 102,155,990 Active: 25,945,056 Recovered: 74,007,511 Death: 2,203,423

USA 26,340,631 USA Confirmed: 26,340,631 Active: 9,825,089 Recovered: 16,071,748 Death: 443,794

India 10,720,971 India Confirmed: 10,720,971 Active: 172,572 Recovered: 10,394,352 Death: 154,047

Brazil 9,060,786 Brazil Confirmed: 9,060,786 Active: 915,316 Recovered: 7,923,794 Death: 221,676

Russia 3,813,048 Russia Confirmed: 3,813,048 Active: 485,401 Recovered: 3,255,462 Death: 72,185

UK 3,743,734 UK Confirmed: 3,743,734 Active: 1,966,672 Recovered: 1,673,936 Death: 103,126

Italy 2,515,507 Italy Confirmed: 2,515,507 Active: 474,617 Recovered: 1,953,509 Death: 87,381

Turkey 2,457,118 Turkey Confirmed: 2,457,118 Active: 91,297 Recovered: 2,340,216 Death: 25,605

Germany 2,195,824 Germany Confirmed: 2,195,824 Active: 240,636 Recovered: 1,898,900 Death: 56,288

Pakistan 541,031 Pakistan Confirmed: 541,031 Active: 32,726 Recovered: 496,745 Death: 11,560

China 89,378 China Confirmed: 89,378 Active: 1,802 Recovered: 82,940 Death: 4,636

Mohali, 29/1 : In a bold statement, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh claimed that farmer Protest lost momentum the moment violence came.

He also claimed that the symbol of Red Fort was violated. He urged the government to continue to talk with the Farmers. The Situation should be resolved as soon as possible.It can’t continue like this.