Farm Protest lost momentum: Punjab CM

WorldConfirmed: 102,155,990Active: 25,945,056Recovered: 74,007,511Death: 2,203,423
USAConfirmed: 26,340,631Active: 9,825,089Recovered: 16,071,748Death: 443,794
IndiaConfirmed: 10,720,971Active: 172,572Recovered: 10,394,352Death: 154,047
BrazilConfirmed: 9,060,786Active: 915,316Recovered: 7,923,794Death: 221,676
RussiaConfirmed: 3,813,048Active: 485,401Recovered: 3,255,462Death: 72,185
UKConfirmed: 3,743,734Active: 1,966,672Recovered: 1,673,936Death: 103,126
ItalyConfirmed: 2,515,507Active: 474,617Recovered: 1,953,509Death: 87,381
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,457,118Active: 91,297Recovered: 2,340,216Death: 25,605
GermanyConfirmed: 2,195,824Active: 240,636Recovered: 1,898,900Death: 56,288
PakistanConfirmed: 541,031Active: 32,726Recovered: 496,745Death: 11,560
ChinaConfirmed: 89,378Active: 1,802Recovered: 82,940Death: 4,636
Mohali, 29/1 : In a bold statement, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh claimed that farmer Protest lost momentum the moment violence came.
He also claimed that the symbol of Red Fort was violated. He urged the government to continue to talk with the Farmers. The Situation should be resolved as soon as possible.It can’t continue like this.