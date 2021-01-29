Decree of Panchayat in Punjab – One man from every house will go to the protest , otherwise it will be boycotted

FeaturedNationalTop Stories
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 102,155,990
    World
    Confirmed: 102,155,990
    Active: 25,945,056
    Recovered: 74,007,511
    Death: 2,203,423
  • USA 26,340,631
    USA
    Confirmed: 26,340,631
    Active: 9,825,089
    Recovered: 16,071,748
    Death: 443,794
  • India 10,720,971
    India
    Confirmed: 10,720,971
    Active: 172,572
    Recovered: 10,394,352
    Death: 154,047
  • Brazil 9,060,786
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 9,060,786
    Active: 915,316
    Recovered: 7,923,794
    Death: 221,676
  • Russia 3,813,048
    Russia
    Confirmed: 3,813,048
    Active: 485,401
    Recovered: 3,255,462
    Death: 72,185
  • UK 3,743,734
    UK
    Confirmed: 3,743,734
    Active: 1,966,672
    Recovered: 1,673,936
    Death: 103,126
  • Italy 2,515,507
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,515,507
    Active: 474,617
    Recovered: 1,953,509
    Death: 87,381
  • Turkey 2,457,118
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,457,118
    Active: 91,297
    Recovered: 2,340,216
    Death: 25,605
  • Germany 2,195,824
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,195,824
    Active: 240,636
    Recovered: 1,898,900
    Death: 56,288
  • Pakistan 541,031
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 541,031
    Active: 32,726
    Recovered: 496,745
    Death: 11,560
  • China 89,378
    China
    Confirmed: 89,378
    Active: 1,802
    Recovered: 82,940
    Death: 4,636

New Delhi, 29/1: After the 26 January incident, the Panchayat of Virk Khurd Village in Bathinda has issued a big decree. The panchayat passed a resolution that a man from each house would go on a dharna for 7 days. If someone does not follow the order, he will be fined Rs 1,500. Not only this, if someone does not listen to the panchayat, then they will be boycotted in the village. He also said that if any vehicle was damaged in Delhi, the village would be fully responsible. All this has been declared by the Gram Panchayat by writing a proposal on the letter pad.

Similarly, residents of Muskabad village of Samrala tehsil of Ludhiana have made a similar announcement. The panchayat has said that a team of 20 people from the village will be taken to Delhi Front and after four days this team will return and the other party will leave again. This process of going to the Delhi front will continue again and again. The government’s move to suppress the movement will not be tolerated at any cost. Villagers have appealed to every village to pass a resolution to join the movement in panchayats.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.