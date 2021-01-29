Decree of Panchayat in Punjab – One man from every house will go to the protest , otherwise it will be boycotted

COVID-19 Updates World 102,155,990 World Confirmed: 102,155,990 Active: 25,945,056 Recovered: 74,007,511 Death: 2,203,423

New Delhi, 29/1: After the 26 January incident, the Panchayat of Virk Khurd Village in Bathinda has issued a big decree. The panchayat passed a resolution that a man from each house would go on a dharna for 7 days. If someone does not follow the order, he will be fined Rs 1,500. Not only this, if someone does not listen to the panchayat, then they will be boycotted in the village. He also said that if any vehicle was damaged in Delhi, the village would be fully responsible. All this has been declared by the Gram Panchayat by writing a proposal on the letter pad.

Similarly, residents of Muskabad village of Samrala tehsil of Ludhiana have made a similar announcement. The panchayat has said that a team of 20 people from the village will be taken to Delhi Front and after four days this team will return and the other party will leave again. This process of going to the Delhi front will continue again and again. The government’s move to suppress the movement will not be tolerated at any cost. Villagers have appealed to every village to pass a resolution to join the movement in panchayats.