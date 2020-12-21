Farmers calls for Hunger Strike Today, appeals Citizens to skip a meal on Kisan Diwas

COVID-19 Updates World 77,184,964 World Confirmed: 77,184,964 Active: 21,383,890 Recovered: 54,101,196 Death: 1,699,878

USA 18,267,579 USA Confirmed: 18,267,579 Active: 7,320,628 Recovered: 10,622,082 Death: 324,869

India 10,056,248 India Confirmed: 10,056,248 Active: 304,294 Recovered: 9,606,111 Death: 145,843

Brazil 7,238,600 Brazil Confirmed: 7,238,600 Active: 806,026 Recovered: 6,245,801 Death: 186,773

Russia 2,848,377 Russia Confirmed: 2,848,377 Active: 521,862 Recovered: 2,275,657 Death: 50,858

UK 2,040,147 UK Confirmed: 2,040,147 Active: 1,972,746 Recovered: N/A Death: 67,401

Turkey 2,024,601 Turkey Confirmed: 2,024,601 Active: 206,218 Recovered: 1,800,286 Death: 18,097

Italy 1,953,185 Italy Confirmed: 1,953,185 Active: 622,760 Recovered: 1,261,626 Death: 68,799

Germany 1,514,783 Germany Confirmed: 1,514,783 Active: 402,519 Recovered: 1,085,500 Death: 26,764

Pakistan 458,968 Pakistan Confirmed: 458,968 Active: 40,491 Recovered: 409,085 Death: 9,392

China 86,852 China Confirmed: 86,852 Active: 318 Recovered: 81,900 Death: 4,634

New Delhi, 21/12: The farmers protest entered its 26th day today, without any negotiations. In a meeting by Farmer’s union on Sunday, it was decided that 11 farmers will sit in a one-day long hunger strike. The farm leaders also appealed to the citizens to skip one meal on the occasion of ‘Kisan Diwas’ on December 23.

Swaraj India President Yogendra Yadav while addressing farmers in Singhu Border said that the hunger strike will take place in the group of 11 farmers and urged other farm unions to do so.

“In order to take the movement forward, farmers will be on a 24-hour relay hunger strike at all the sites. We appeal to farmers protesting across the country to take part. Here, a group of 11 people will sit for a day, followed by another 11. Others protest sites can do so according to their strength,” Yadav said.

Farmers leader Rajesh Tikait appealed to the farmers to skip one meal on Kisan Diwas.

“We will reach out to the BJP and its allies and ask them if they are supporting the farm laws. If they are, we will ask them why and accordingly decide the future course of action,” he said.