Farmers calls for Hunger Strike Today, appeals Citizens to skip a meal on Kisan Diwas

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
New Delhi, 21/12: The farmers protest entered its 26th day today, without any negotiations. In a meeting by Farmer’s union on Sunday, it was decided that 11 farmers will sit in a one-day long hunger strike. The farm leaders also appealed to the citizens to skip one meal on the occasion of ‘Kisan Diwas’ on December 23.

Swaraj India President Yogendra Yadav while addressing farmers in Singhu Border said that the hunger strike will take place in the group of 11 farmers and urged other farm unions to do so.

“In order to take the movement forward, farmers will be on a 24-hour relay hunger strike at all the sites. We appeal to farmers protesting across the country to take part. Here, a group of 11 people will sit for a day, followed by another 11. Others protest sites can do so according to their strength,” Yadav said.

Farmers leader Rajesh Tikait appealed to the farmers to skip one meal on Kisan Diwas.

“We will reach out to the BJP and its allies and ask them if they are supporting the farm laws. If they are, we will ask them why and accordingly decide the future course of action,” he said.

 

 

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
