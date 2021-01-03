Find out What happened when a romantic proposal went wrong!!

COVID-19 Updates World 85,051,629 World Confirmed: 85,051,629 Active: 23,011,652 Recovered: 60,194,847 Death: 1,845,130

USA 20,904,701 USA Confirmed: 20,904,701 Active: 8,184,632 Recovered: 12,361,387 Death: 358,682

India 10,324,631 India Confirmed: 10,324,631 Active: 247,850 Recovered: 9,927,310 Death: 149,471

Brazil 7,716,405 Brazil Confirmed: 7,716,405 Active: 751,243 Recovered: 6,769,420 Death: 195,742

Russia 3,236,787 Russia Confirmed: 3,236,787 Active: 559,399 Recovered: 2,618,882 Death: 58,506

UK 2,599,789 UK Confirmed: 2,599,789 Active: 2,525,219 Recovered: N/A Death: 74,570

Turkey 2,232,035 Turkey Confirmed: 2,232,035 Active: 84,308 Recovered: 2,126,432 Death: 21,295

Italy 2,141,201 Italy Confirmed: 2,141,201 Active: 577,062 Recovered: 1,489,154 Death: 74,985

Germany 1,773,540 Germany Confirmed: 1,773,540 Active: 356,781 Recovered: 1,381,900 Death: 34,859

Pakistan 486,634 Pakistan Confirmed: 486,634 Active: 35,663 Recovered: 440,660 Death: 10,311

China 87,117 China Confirmed: 87,117 Active: 395 Recovered: 82,088 Death: 4,634

Carinthia(New Delhi), 3/1: A romantic proposal in Carinthia, Australia ended up in a disaster after a woman fell off a 650-foot cliff after accepting a proposal. The incident occurred when a 27-year-old man proposed to a 32-year-old woman on a cliff.

The woman accepted the proposal before slipping off the Falkert mountain.

Astonishingly the woman survived the 650-foot fall because of the snow that broke her fall. Her partner, who tried to hold on to her, also lost his footing and fell 50 feet through the air. He was left gripping a cliff edge.

The woman was survived by a local, who found her motionless body on the snow. The man was rescued by a helicopter from the cliff edge he was clinging on to. Both of them received medical attention and the man was diagnosed with a vertebrate fracture.