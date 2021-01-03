Find out What happened when a romantic proposal went wrong!!

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Carinthia(New Delhi), 3/1: A romantic proposal in Carinthia, Australia ended up in a disaster after a woman fell off a 650-foot cliff after accepting a proposal. The incident occurred when a 27-year-old man proposed to a 32-year-old woman on a cliff.

The woman accepted the proposal before slipping off the Falkert mountain.

Astonishingly the woman survived the 650-foot fall because of the snow that broke her fall. Her partner, who tried to hold on to her, also lost his footing and fell 50 feet through the air. He was left gripping a cliff edge.

The woman was survived by a local, who found her motionless body on the snow. The man was rescued by a helicopter from the cliff edge he was clinging on to. Both of them received medical attention and the man was diagnosed with a vertebrate fracture.

 

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
