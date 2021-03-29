ଯାଜପୁର ଗ୍ରୀନ ମାର୍କେଟରେ ଅଗ୍ନିକାଣ୍ଡ

-
ଯାଜପୁର,୨୯ ।୩(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ସାରା ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା କଟକଣା ସହ ଚାଲିଛି ହୋଲି ଉତ୍ସବ । ଲୋକମାନେ ଘରେ ରହି ହୋଲି ମନାଉଥିବା ବେଳେ ଯାଜପୁର ରୋଡ ଗ୍ରୀନ୍ ମାର୍କେଟରେ ଆଜି ହୋଇଛି ଭୟାବହ ଅଗ୍ନିକାଣ୍ଡ । ଅଗ୍ନିକାଣ୍ଡ ଫଳରେ ୨ଟି ପରିବା ଗୋଦାମ, ୨ଟି ଟ୍ରକ୍ ଓ ଗୋଟିଏ ଟ୍ରାକ୍ଟର ଜଳିଯାଇଛି । ନିଆଁ ଲାଗିବାର କାରଣ ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ସୁଦ୍ଧା ଜଣାପଡିନାହିଁ । ନିଆଁ ଲିଭା କାର୍ଯ୍ୟରେ ୨ ଅଗ୍ନିଶମ ବାହିନୀ ନିୟୋଜିତ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।