ଯାଜପୁର ଗ୍ରୀନ ମାର୍କେଟରେ ଅଗ୍ନିକାଣ୍ଡ

FeaturedBreaking NewsOdisha
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 127,874,407
    World
    Confirmed: 127,874,407
    Active: 22,009,610
    Recovered: 103,067,102
    Death: 2,797,695
  • USA 30,965,545
    USA
    Confirmed: 30,965,545
    Active: 6,992,133
    Recovered: 23,410,886
    Death: 562,526
  • Brazil 12,534,688
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 12,534,688
    Active: 1,309,448
    Recovered: 10,912,941
    Death: 312,299
  • India 12,039,644
    India
    Confirmed: 12,039,644
    Active: 521,770
    Recovered: 11,355,993
    Death: 161,881
  • Russia 4,528,543
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,528,543
    Active: 284,102
    Recovered: 4,146,408
    Death: 98,033
  • UK 4,333,042
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,333,042
    Active: 401,034
    Recovered: 3,805,416
    Death: 126,592
  • Italy 3,532,057
    Italy
    Confirmed: 3,532,057
    Active: 573,235
    Recovered: 2,850,889
    Death: 107,933
  • Turkey 3,208,173
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 3,208,173
    Active: 220,004
    Recovered: 2,957,093
    Death: 31,076
  • Germany 2,786,345
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,786,345
    Active: 215,077
    Recovered: 2,494,800
    Death: 76,468
  • Pakistan 659,116
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 659,116
    Active: 46,663
    Recovered: 598,197
    Death: 14,256
  • China 90,182
    China
    Confirmed: 90,182
    Active: 172
    Recovered: 85,374
    Death: 4,636

ଯାଜପୁର,୨୯ ।୩(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ସାରା ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା କଟକଣା ସହ ଚାଲିଛି ହୋଲି ଉତ୍ସବ । ଲୋକମାନେ ଘରେ ରହି ହୋଲି ମନାଉଥିବା ବେଳେ ଯାଜପୁର ରୋଡ ଗ୍ରୀନ୍ ମାର୍କେଟରେ ଆଜି ହୋଇଛି ଭୟାବହ ଅଗ୍ନିକାଣ୍ଡ । ଅଗ୍ନିକାଣ୍ଡ ଫଳରେ ୨ଟି ପରିବା ଗୋଦାମ, ୨ଟି ଟ୍ରକ୍ ଓ ଗୋଟିଏ ଟ୍ରାକ୍ଟର ଜଳିଯାଇଛି । ନିଆଁ ଲାଗିବାର କାରଣ ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ସୁଦ୍ଧା ଜଣାପଡିନାହିଁ । ନିଆଁ ଲିଭା କାର୍ଯ୍ୟରେ ୨ ଅଗ୍ନିଶମ ବାହିନୀ ନିୟୋଜିତ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.