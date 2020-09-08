First batch of COVID-19 vaccine ‘Sputnik V’ released for Public

Russian Health Ministry has released the first batch of the COVID-19 vaccine for the public.

“The first batch of the vaccine for preventing the novel coronavirus infection, Gam-COVID-Vac (Sputnik V) developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Health Ministry passed the required quality tests and was produced for civilian circulation.

“In the near future, the supplies of the first batches of the vaccine to the regions are expected,” the ministry said.