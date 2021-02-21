First case of human infected with Bird flu registered in Russia

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Moscow, 21/2: Russia has registered the first case of bird flu virus also known as A(H5N8) in humans. It has reported the matter to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Outbreaks of the H5N8 strain have been reported in Russia, Europe, China, the Middle East and North Africa in recent months but only in poultry. Other strains – H5N1, H7N9 and H9N2  have been known to spread to humans.

Russia reported the case of human infection to the WHO “several days ago, just as we became absolutely certain of our results,” said Anna Popova, head of consumer health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor on Saturday.

 

