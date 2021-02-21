First case of human infected with Bird flu registered in Russia

-
World
111,649,321
WorldConfirmed: 111,649,321Active: 22,304,423Recovered: 86,872,583Death: 2,472,315
-
USA
28,706,473
USAConfirmed: 28,706,473Active: 9,297,326Recovered: 18,899,272Death: 509,875
-
India
10,991,091
IndiaConfirmed: 10,991,091Active: 147,214Recovered: 10,687,538Death: 156,339
-
Brazil
10,139,148
BrazilConfirmed: 10,139,148Active: 825,203Recovered: 9,067,939Death: 246,006
-
Russia
4,151,984
RussiaConfirmed: 4,151,984Active: 371,675Recovered: 3,697,433Death: 82,876
-
UK
4,105,675
UKConfirmed: 4,105,675Active: 1,654,309Recovered: 2,331,001Death: 120,365
-
Italy
2,795,796
ItalyConfirmed: 2,795,796Active: 384,623Recovered: 2,315,687Death: 95,486
-
Turkey
2,631,876
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,631,876Active: 85,135Recovered: 2,518,758Death: 27,983
-
Germany
2,388,417
GermanyConfirmed: 2,388,417Active: 134,974Recovered: 2,185,100Death: 68,343
-
Pakistan
569,846
PakistanConfirmed: 569,846Active: 24,081Recovered: 533,202Death: 12,563
-
China
89,831
ChinaConfirmed: 89,831Active: 423Recovered: 84,772Death: 4,636
Moscow, 21/2: Russia has registered the first case of bird flu virus also known as A(H5N8) in humans. It has reported the matter to the World Health Organization (WHO).
Outbreaks of the H5N8 strain have been reported in Russia, Europe, China, the Middle East and North Africa in recent months but only in poultry. Other strains – H5N1, H7N9 and H9N2 have been known to spread to humans.
Russia reported the case of human infection to the WHO “several days ago, just as we became absolutely certain of our results,” said Anna Popova, head of consumer health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor on Saturday.