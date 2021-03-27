ଆଜି ଦୁଇ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ପ୍ରଥମ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟାୟ ଭୋଟ, ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ କେଉଁଠି

-
ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ, ୨୭ା୩: ଆଜି ଦୁଇଟି ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ବିଧାନସଭାର ପ୍ରଥମ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟାୟ ନିର୍ବାଚନ । ପଶ୍ଚିମବଙ୍ଗରେ ୩୦ଟି ଆସନ ପାଇଁ ମତଦାନ କରାଯିବ । ପଶ୍ଚିମବଙ୍ଗରେ ୫ଟି ଜିଲ୍ଲାରେ ୩୦ ପ୍ରତିନିଧିଙ୍କୁ ବାଛିବେ ଜନତା । ୧୯୧ ଜଣ ପ୍ରାର୍ଥୀଙ୍କ ଭାଗ୍ୟ ନିର୍ଦ୍ଧାରଣ କରିବେ ୭୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ଭୋଟର । ସକାଳ ୭ଟାରୁ ସନ୍ଧ୍ୟା ୬.୩୦ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ଭୋଟ ଗ୍ରହଣ ଚାଲିବ । ନିର୍ବାଚନକୁ ଦୃଷ୍ଟିରେ ରଖି ୬୮୪ କମ୍ପାନୀ କେନ୍ଦ୍ରୀୟ ଫୋର୍ସ ମୁତୟନ କରାଯାଇଛି । ୨୦୧୬ ବିଧାନସଭା ନିର୍ବାଚନରେ ଟିଏମସି ଏହି ୩୦ ଆସନରୁ ୨୭ଟିରେ ଜିତିଥିଲା ।
ସେହିପରି ଆସାମରେ ୧୨ଟି ଜିଲ୍ଲାର ୪୭ଟି ଆସନ ପାଇଁ ମତଦାନ କରାଯିବ । ପ୍ରଥମ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟାୟରେ ପ୍ରାୟ ୮୧ ଭୋଟର ୧୧ ହଜାର ୫୩୭ଟି ବୁଥରେ ଭୋଟ ଦେବେ । ୨୦୧୬ ଆସାମ ବିଧାନସଭା ନିର୍ବାଚନରେ ବିଜେପି ଓ ସହଯୋଗୀ ଏଜିପି ୪୭ଟି ଆସନରୁ ୩୫ଟିରେ ଜିତିଥିଲେ । ବିଜେପି ଏକାକୀ ୨୭ ଆସନରେ ଜିତିଥିଳା ।