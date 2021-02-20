COVID-19 Updates World 111,328,729 World Confirmed: 111,328,729 Active: 22,622,797 Recovered: 86,240,474 Death: 2,465,458

USA 28,603,813 USA Confirmed: 28,603,813 Active: 9,292,344 Recovered: 18,803,723 Death: 507,746

India 10,977,387 India Confirmed: 10,977,387 Active: 143,099 Recovered: 10,678,048 Death: 156,240

Brazil 10,081,693 Brazil Confirmed: 10,081,693 Active: 807,579 Recovered: 9,029,159 Death: 244,955

Russia 4,151,984 Russia Confirmed: 4,151,984 Active: 371,675 Recovered: 3,697,433 Death: 82,876

UK 4,095,269 UK Confirmed: 4,095,269 Active: 1,644,348 Recovered: 2,331,001 Death: 119,920

Italy 2,780,882 Italy Confirmed: 2,780,882 Active: 382,448 Recovered: 2,303,199 Death: 95,235

Turkey 2,624,019 Turkey Confirmed: 2,624,019 Active: 84,568 Recovered: 2,511,548 Death: 27,903

Germany 2,381,259 Germany Confirmed: 2,381,259 Active: 128,041 Recovered: 2,185,100 Death: 68,118

Pakistan 569,846 Pakistan Confirmed: 569,846 Active: 24,081 Recovered: 533,202 Death: 12,563

China 89,824 China Confirmed: 89,824 Active: 454 Recovered: 84,734 Death: 4,636

New Delhi, 20/2: Central Government on Saturday said that five states including Maharashtra have witnessed a spike in Coronavirus cases. In the past week, Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh have witnessed an upsurge in daily coronavirus cases.

According to a statement issued by the Centre, similar to Maharashtra, “Punjab has also shown a sudden spike” in the number of daily coronavirus cases recorded in the past seven days with 383 new cases is seen in 24 hours.

Due to the rise in Coronavirus cases, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackrey has imposed a fresh lockdown in the state. In the past 24 hours, 6,112 daily new cases were reported from the state.