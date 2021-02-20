-
New Delhi, 20/2: Central Government on Saturday said that five states including Maharashtra have witnessed a spike in Coronavirus cases. In the past week, Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh have witnessed an upsurge in daily coronavirus cases.
According to a statement issued by the Centre, similar to Maharashtra, “Punjab has also shown a sudden spike” in the number of daily coronavirus cases recorded in the past seven days with 383 new cases is seen in 24 hours.
Due to the rise in Coronavirus cases, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackrey has imposed a fresh lockdown in the state. In the past 24 hours, 6,112 daily new cases were reported from the state.