ରାଜ୍ୟ ସରକାର ଲାଗୁ କଲେ କଠୋର ଆଇନ୍: ଏଣିକି ସର୍ବସାଧାରଣରେ ଧୂମପାନ କଲେ ଦେବେ ୫ ଗୁଣା ଅଧିକ ଜରିମାନା

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
ରାଞ୍ଚି, ୨୪ା୩: ଚଳିତ ବଜେଟ ଅଧିବେଶରେ ଝାଡ଼ଖଣ୍ଡ ସରକାର ଧୂମପାନ ଉପରେ ଏକ ବିଲ୍ ପାସ କରିଛନ୍ତି । ଏଣିକି ସର୍ବସାଧାରଣରେ ଛେପ ପକାଇଲେ କିମ୍ବା ଧୂମପାନ କଲେ ୫ ଗୁଣା ଅଧିକ ଜରିମାନା ଦେବାକୁ ପଡ଼ିବ । ପୂର୍ବରୁ ଏହି ଜରିମାନା ଦୁଇ ଶହ ଟଙ୍କା ଥିବା ବେଳେ ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ଏହାକୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି କରାଯାଇ ୧ ହଜାର ଟଙ୍କା କରାଯାଇଛି । ଏନଫୋର୍ସମେଣ୍ଟ ଏଜେନ୍ସିମାନେ ଏହି ଜରିମାନା ଆଦାୟ କରିବେ । ୨୧ ବର୍ଷରୁ କମ ବୟସର ପିଲାମାନଙ୍କୁ ତମାଖୁ ବିକ୍ରି କରିବା ମଧ୍ୟ ଦଣ୍ଡନୀୟ ବୋଲି କୁହାଯାଇଛି । ଏତଦବ୍ୟତୀତ ସ୍କୁଲ, ହସ୍ପିଟାଲ ଆଦି ସ୍ଥାନଠାରୁ ୧୦୦ ମିଟର ଦୂରତା ପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ତମାଖୁ ବିକ୍ରି ନେଇ ନିଷେଧ କରାଯାଇଛି ।

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
