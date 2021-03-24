ରାଜ୍ୟ ସରକାର ଲାଗୁ କଲେ କଠୋର ଆଇନ୍: ଏଣିକି ସର୍ବସାଧାରଣରେ ଧୂମପାନ କଲେ ଦେବେ ୫ ଗୁଣା ଅଧିକ ଜରିମାନା

-
WorldConfirmed: 124,806,956Active: 21,217,779Recovered: 100,842,866Death: 2,746,311
USAConfirmed: 30,636,534Active: 7,040,066Recovered: 23,039,585Death: 556,883
BrazilConfirmed: 12,136,615Active: 1,236,114Recovered: 10,601,658Death: 298,843
IndiaConfirmed: 11,734,058Active: 368,421Recovered: 11,205,160Death: 160,477
RussiaConfirmed: 4,474,610Active: 290,747Recovered: 4,088,045Death: 95,818
UKConfirmed: 4,307,304Active: 468,362Recovered: 3,712,658Death: 126,284
ItalyConfirmed: 3,419,616Active: 560,654Recovered: 2,753,083Death: 105,879
TurkeyConfirmed: 3,061,520Active: 167,322Recovered: 2,863,882Death: 30,316
GermanyConfirmed: 2,689,205Active: 168,197Recovered: 2,445,300Death: 75,708
PakistanConfirmed: 637,042Active: 36,849Recovered: 586,228Death: 13,965
ChinaConfirmed: 90,125Active: 158Recovered: 85,331Death: 4,636
ରାଞ୍ଚି, ୨୪ା୩: ଚଳିତ ବଜେଟ ଅଧିବେଶରେ ଝାଡ଼ଖଣ୍ଡ ସରକାର ଧୂମପାନ ଉପରେ ଏକ ବିଲ୍ ପାସ କରିଛନ୍ତି । ଏଣିକି ସର୍ବସାଧାରଣରେ ଛେପ ପକାଇଲେ କିମ୍ବା ଧୂମପାନ କଲେ ୫ ଗୁଣା ଅଧିକ ଜରିମାନା ଦେବାକୁ ପଡ଼ିବ । ପୂର୍ବରୁ ଏହି ଜରିମାନା ଦୁଇ ଶହ ଟଙ୍କା ଥିବା ବେଳେ ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ଏହାକୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି କରାଯାଇ ୧ ହଜାର ଟଙ୍କା କରାଯାଇଛି । ଏନଫୋର୍ସମେଣ୍ଟ ଏଜେନ୍ସିମାନେ ଏହି ଜରିମାନା ଆଦାୟ କରିବେ । ୨୧ ବର୍ଷରୁ କମ ବୟସର ପିଲାମାନଙ୍କୁ ତମାଖୁ ବିକ୍ରି କରିବା ମଧ୍ୟ ଦଣ୍ଡନୀୟ ବୋଲି କୁହାଯାଇଛି । ଏତଦବ୍ୟତୀତ ସ୍କୁଲ, ହସ୍ପିଟାଲ ଆଦି ସ୍ଥାନଠାରୁ ୧୦୦ ମିଟର ଦୂରତା ପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ତମାଖୁ ବିକ୍ରି ନେଇ ନିଷେଧ କରାଯାଇଛି ।