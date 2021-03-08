Five TMC MLA’s join BJP ahead of West Bengal Elections!

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Kolkata, 8/3: In a major development, five MLAs of TMC and a party candidate have joined BJP ahead of Bengal Polls. All of them joined the party in presence of party leader Dilip Ghosh, Suvendu Adhikari, and state unit chief Dilip Ghosh.

TMC MLAs Sonali Guha, Sital Sardar, Dipendu Biswas, Rabindranath Bhattacharya, and Jatu Lahiri joined the BJP in Kolkata. Swarala Murmu also joined the BJP today as her name was withdrawn from the elections by the party.

All four sitting MLAs were not given party tickets by TMC for the Assembly elections.

The news is a big setback for the TMC as more and more leaders are migrating towards the BJP.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
