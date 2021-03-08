Five TMC MLA’s join BJP ahead of West Bengal Elections!

-
World
117,567,427
WorldConfirmed: 117,567,427Active: 21,897,778Recovered: 93,062,290Death: 2,607,359
-
USA
29,698,316
USAConfirmed: 29,698,316Active: 8,823,338Recovered: 20,337,124Death: 537,854
-
India
11,241,454
IndiaConfirmed: 11,241,454Active: 190,654Recovered: 10,892,858Death: 157,942
-
Brazil
11,019,344
BrazilConfirmed: 11,019,344Active: 996,666Recovered: 9,757,178Death: 265,500
-
Russia
4,333,029
RussiaConfirmed: 4,333,029Active: 321,310Recovered: 3,922,246Death: 89,473
-
UK
4,218,520
UKConfirmed: 4,218,520Active: 894,454Recovered: 3,199,565Death: 124,501
-
Italy
3,067,486
ItalyConfirmed: 3,067,486Active: 472,862Recovered: 2,494,839Death: 99,785
-
Turkey
2,780,417
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,780,417Active: 127,463Recovered: 2,623,924Death: 29,030
-
Germany
2,509,995
GermanyConfirmed: 2,509,995Active: 126,552Recovered: 2,310,900Death: 72,543
-
Pakistan
592,100
PakistanConfirmed: 592,100Active: 18,415Recovered: 560,458Death: 13,227
-
China
89,994
ChinaConfirmed: 89,994Active: 183Recovered: 85,175Death: 4,636
Kolkata, 8/3: In a major development, five MLAs of TMC and a party candidate have joined BJP ahead of Bengal Polls. All of them joined the party in presence of party leader Dilip Ghosh, Suvendu Adhikari, and state unit chief Dilip Ghosh.
TMC MLAs Sonali Guha, Sital Sardar, Dipendu Biswas, Rabindranath Bhattacharya, and Jatu Lahiri joined the BJP in Kolkata. Swarala Murmu also joined the BJP today as her name was withdrawn from the elections by the party.
Kolkata: TMC MLAs Sonali Guha, Dipendu Biswas, Rabindranath Bhattacharya, Jatu Lahiri and TMC candidate from Habibpur Sarala Murmu join BJP in presence of West Bengal party president Dilip Ghosh, BJP leaders Suvendu Adhikari & Mukul Roy #WestBengalElections2021 pic.twitter.com/4AtGAHa6H7
— ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2021
All four sitting MLAs were not given party tickets by TMC for the Assembly elections.
The news is a big setback for the TMC as more and more leaders are migrating towards the BJP.