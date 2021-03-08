Five TMC MLA’s join BJP ahead of West Bengal Elections!

COVID-19 Updates World 117,567,427 World Confirmed: 117,567,427 Active: 21,897,778 Recovered: 93,062,290 Death: 2,607,359

USA 29,698,316 USA Confirmed: 29,698,316 Active: 8,823,338 Recovered: 20,337,124 Death: 537,854

India 11,241,454 India Confirmed: 11,241,454 Active: 190,654 Recovered: 10,892,858 Death: 157,942

Brazil 11,019,344 Brazil Confirmed: 11,019,344 Active: 996,666 Recovered: 9,757,178 Death: 265,500

Russia 4,333,029 Russia Confirmed: 4,333,029 Active: 321,310 Recovered: 3,922,246 Death: 89,473

UK 4,218,520 UK Confirmed: 4,218,520 Active: 894,454 Recovered: 3,199,565 Death: 124,501

Italy 3,067,486 Italy Confirmed: 3,067,486 Active: 472,862 Recovered: 2,494,839 Death: 99,785

Turkey 2,780,417 Turkey Confirmed: 2,780,417 Active: 127,463 Recovered: 2,623,924 Death: 29,030

Germany 2,509,995 Germany Confirmed: 2,509,995 Active: 126,552 Recovered: 2,310,900 Death: 72,543

Pakistan 592,100 Pakistan Confirmed: 592,100 Active: 18,415 Recovered: 560,458 Death: 13,227

China 89,994 China Confirmed: 89,994 Active: 183 Recovered: 85,175 Death: 4,636

Kolkata, 8/3: In a major development, five MLAs of TMC and a party candidate have joined BJP ahead of Bengal Polls. All of them joined the party in presence of party leader Dilip Ghosh, Suvendu Adhikari, and state unit chief Dilip Ghosh.

TMC MLAs Sonali Guha, Sital Sardar, Dipendu Biswas, Rabindranath Bhattacharya, and Jatu Lahiri joined the BJP in Kolkata. Swarala Murmu also joined the BJP today as her name was withdrawn from the elections by the party.

Kolkata: TMC MLAs Sonali Guha, Dipendu Biswas, Rabindranath Bhattacharya, Jatu Lahiri and TMC candidate from Habibpur Sarala Murmu join BJP in presence of West Bengal party president Dilip Ghosh, BJP leaders Suvendu Adhikari & Mukul Roy #WestBengalElections2021 pic.twitter.com/4AtGAHa6H7 — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2021

All four sitting MLAs were not given party tickets by TMC for the Assembly elections.

The news is a big setback for the TMC as more and more leaders are migrating towards the BJP.