“For building a Self-Reliant India the youth should take a lead and come forward for entrepreneurship” : Naveen Jindal

Bhubaneswar, 16/8: On the occasion of 74th Independence day, Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL)’s Chairman Naveen Jindal addressed the employees of the JSPL and the community leaders . He said,” For building a Self-Reliant India, the youth should take a lead and come forward for entrepreneurship”.

Mr. Jindal unfurled the national flag at the SPL’s 9 MTPA Barbil Pelletisation Complex. All the necessary precautions were taken due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

He also paid tributes to the freedom fighters and soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country. He said,”

Our National flag tricolor is the highest symbol of patriotism, unity, and sacrifice. On this occasion, we take a pledge that by being a good citizen, we will contribute to the economic and social progress of the country.”

He also lauded the efforts of JSPL in the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative .JSPLis the only Indian Manufacturer of Head Hardened Rails, First Indian provider of Rails for Metro Trains.

JSPL also provides support to the local Students who are preparing for the esteemed Civil Service examination.

At Bhubaneswar, JSPL’s President (CSR & Sustainability) Mr. Prashant Hota unfurled the Tricolour and read out the Independence Day message of the Chairman, JSPL Mr. Naveen Jindal.

JSPL’s Angul’s acting Unit Head Mr. Damodar Mittal, Barbil Plant Head Mr. Suresha G., Heads of various departments, other dignitaries, and community leaders were present on the occasion in their respective locations.