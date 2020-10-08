Forbes India Rich List 2020 : Mukesh Ambani remains the richest Indian for 13th Consecutive year, Know the top 10 list
Forbes India has released the list of the top 100 richest Indians. Mukesh Ambani remains the wealthiest Indian for the 13th consecutive year. Here are the top 10 list
- Mukesh Ambani | $88.7 billion
- Gautam Adani | $25.2 billion
- Shiv Nadar | $20.4 billion
- Radhakishan Damani | $15.4 billion
- Hinduja brothers | $12.8 billion
- Cyrus Poonawalla | $11.5 billion
- Pallonji Mistry | $11.4 billion
- Uday Kotak | $11.3 billion
- Godrej family | $11 billion
- Lakshmi Mittal | $10.3 billion.