Guwahati, 23/11: Mr. Tarun Gogoi, three times Chief Minister of Assam died at the age of 86 at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital. Mr. Gogoi was suffering from post-Covid complications and fell completely unconscious and had trouble breathing on Saturday, 21 November 2020 afternoon resulting in him being put on life support. More updates on Mr. Gogoi’s demise will be put up soon.