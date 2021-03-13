Former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha Joins TMC

-
WorldConfirmed: 119,712,025Active: 20,721,209Recovered: 96,337,194Death: 2,653,622
USAConfirmed: 29,993,423Active: 7,416,659Recovered: 22,031,220Death: 545,544
BrazilConfirmed: 11,368,316Active: 1,092,060Recovered: 10,000,980Death: 275,276
IndiaConfirmed: 11,333,728Active: 201,985Recovered: 10,973,260Death: 158,483
RussiaConfirmed: 4,380,525Active: 302,933Recovered: 3,985,897Death: 91,695
UKConfirmed: 4,248,286Active: 698,851Recovered: 3,424,092Death: 125,343
ItalyConfirmed: 3,175,807Active: 509,317Recovered: 2,564,926Death: 101,564
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,850,930Active: 151,301Recovered: 2,670,273Death: 29,356
GermanyConfirmed: 2,559,296Active: 132,906Recovered: 2,352,600Death: 73,790
PakistanConfirmed: 602,536Active: 19,764Recovered: 569,296Death: 13,476
ChinaConfirmed: 90,034Active: 184Recovered: 85,214Death: 4,636
Kolkatta, 13/3: In another major political development, former Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leader Yashwant Sinha who was a Union minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government joined Trinamool Congress ahead of the upcoming election.
He joined the party in the presence of TMC MP Derek O’Brien, Panchayat and rural development minister Subrata Mukherjee, and TMC leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay.