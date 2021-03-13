Former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha Joins TMC

COVID-19 Updates World 119,712,025 World Confirmed: 119,712,025 Active: 20,721,209 Recovered: 96,337,194 Death: 2,653,622

Kolkatta, 13/3: In another major political development, former Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leader Yashwant Sinha who was a Union minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government joined Trinamool Congress ahead of the upcoming election.

He joined the party in the presence of TMC MP Derek O’Brien, Panchayat and rural development minister Subrata Mukherjee, and TMC leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay.