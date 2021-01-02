Former Congress Leader Buta Singh Passes Away

COVID-19 Updates World 84,387,704 World Confirmed: 84,387,704 Active: 22,907,372 Recovered: 59,644,882 Death: 1,835,450

USA 20,617,346 USA Confirmed: 20,617,346 Active: 8,085,060 Recovered: 12,175,841 Death: 356,445

India 10,305,788 India Confirmed: 10,305,788 Active: 250,183 Recovered: 9,906,387 Death: 149,218

Brazil 7,700,578 Brazil Confirmed: 7,700,578 Active: 748,853 Recovered: 6,756,284 Death: 195,441

Russia 3,186,336 Russia Confirmed: 3,186,336 Active: 548,643 Recovered: 2,580,138 Death: 57,555

UK 2,542,065 UK Confirmed: 2,542,065 Active: 2,467,940 Recovered: N/A Death: 74,125

Turkey 2,220,855 Turkey Confirmed: 2,220,855 Active: 85,002 Recovered: 2,114,760 Death: 21,093

Italy 2,129,376 Italy Confirmed: 2,129,376 Active: 574,767 Recovered: 1,479,988 Death: 74,621

Germany 1,762,504 Germany Confirmed: 1,762,504 Active: 377,316 Recovered: 1,350,800 Death: 34,388

Pakistan 484,362 Pakistan Confirmed: 484,362 Active: 35,130 Recovered: 438,974 Death: 10,258

China 87,093 China Confirmed: 87,093 Active: 383 Recovered: 82,076 Death: 4,634

New Delhi, 2/1: Former Congress leader and Union Minister Buta Singh passed away on Saturday at the age of 86.

According to a report by PTI, Mr. Singh was in a coma since October and was treated in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after he suffered a brain hemorrhage.

The family of Buta Singh said he died around 5.30 am.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also extended his condolences and said, “The country has lost a loyal leader and public servant with the death of Buta Singh Ji. He devoted his entire life to the service of the country and the well being of the people, for which he will always be remembered. My condolences to his family members during this difficult time.”

PM Narendra Modi has also expressed his condolences and said, , “Shri Buta Singh Ji was an experienced administrator and effective voice for the welfare of the poor as well as downtrodden. Saddened by his passing away. My condolences to his family and supporters.