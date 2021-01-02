Former Congress Leader Buta Singh Passes Away

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
New Delhi, 2/1: Former Congress leader and Union Minister Buta Singh passed away on Saturday at the age of 86.

According to a report by PTI, Mr. Singh was in a coma since October and was treated in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after he suffered a brain hemorrhage.

The family of Buta Singh said he died around 5.30 am.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also extended his condolences and said, “The country has lost a loyal leader and public servant with the death of Buta Singh Ji. He devoted his entire life to the service of the country and the well being of the people, for which he will always be remembered. My condolences to his family members during this difficult time.”

PM Narendra Modi has also expressed his condolences and said, , “Shri Buta Singh Ji was an experienced administrator and effective voice for the welfare of the poor as well as downtrodden. Saddened by his passing away. My condolences to his family and supporters.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
