Former Indian Under 19 Cricketer committed suicide

Kochi, 10/10: Former India’s Under-19 team and Ranji Trophy player M. Suresh Kumar has passed away. It is being said that he has committed suicide. According to the police, his body was found dead in his bedroom at 7 pm on Friday. His son informed the police about his death. In 2005, he retired from first-class cricket. He was also a part of India’s Under 19 team.

Murder or suicide?

Suresh Kumar, a resident of Allapuzha, used to work in railways these days. Police said, ‘His son informed us at 7.15 pm that his father’s body was hanging in the house. From the initial investigation, it seems that this is a suicide, but we are currently investigating the case.

First-class cricket

Left-arm spinner Suresh Kumar, who played 72 first-class matches, took 196 wickets, while he scored 1657 runs. He played 52 matches for Kerala, while for Railways he also played in 17 matches. Apart from this, he also played for the Central and South Zone in the Duleep Trophy. In the year 1990, he also got a place in the Under-19 Test team.