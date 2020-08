Miss India 2016 finalist and model Aishwarya Sheoran cracked UPSC 2019 examination. Her achievement proved that nothing is impossible. She said,” “My mother named me Aishwarya after Aishwarya Rai because she wanted me to become Miss India, and I was eventually chosen in the top 21 finalists for Miss India”

She achieved 93 ranks in the UPSC examination in 2019. She said, ” Civil service had already been my dream.”