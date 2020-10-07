Free medical treatment for persons injured in the Petrol Pump explosion : CM Naveen Patnaik

Bhubaneswar, 7/10: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has announced free medical treatment for persons injured in the petrol pump explosion.
He also wished their speedy recovery. The fire is extinguished and situation is under control.
Fire extinguished and situation under control in the petrol pump near Raj Bhawan. Hon'ble Chief Minister Sri @Naveen_Odisha has announced free medical treatment for persons injured in the incident and wished their speedy recovery.
— I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) October 7, 2020