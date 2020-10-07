Free medical treatment for persons injured in the Petrol Pump explosion : CM Naveen Patnaik

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Bhubaneswar, 7/10: Odisha  Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has announced free medical treatment for persons injured in the petrol pump explosion.

He also wished their speedy recovery. The fire is extinguished and situation is under control.

