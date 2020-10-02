Gandhi Jayanti : President and PM Modi pay reverence to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat

On the occasion of the 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid their homage to the father of the nation at Raj Ghat.

The Prime Minister tweeted.”We bow to beloved Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti. There is much to learn from his life and noble thoughts. May Bapu’s ideals keep guiding us in creating a prosperous and compassionate India,” the Prime Minister tweeted.