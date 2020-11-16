Gang decapitates man in Madurai. Tosses head outside of a church.

Madurai, 16/11: A gang of armed men decapitated a man in broad daylight on Monday at Madurai and threw his head outside a church. The victim, Muruganandam was beheaded by armed men in a busy street of Kizhavasal. The victim was stopped by the gang travelling in a car and then hacked mercilessly by them. A passerby had captured the video of the butchering and the entire incident and keeping his identity anonymous, shared the gory details of the incident. The victim’s head was thrown outside St. Mary’s Church in Madurai. As of now, the Police have seized the corpse and the severed head and also the alleged car that the gang used for the gruesome act. A lookout for the gang members is going on.