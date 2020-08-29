Gautam Gambhir demands Bharat Ratna for Major Dhyanachand

Every year on 29 August, the birthday of hockey magician Major Dhyanchand is celebrated as National Sports Day. On this occasion, former India Team cricketer and MP Gautam Gambhir has demanded to honor Major Dhyanchand with Bharat Ratna. At the same time, Gambhir has praised Dhyanchand, saying that a player bigger than these is neither born nor will be.

Gautam Gambhir said, “In the history of India, no player has been born or will be greater than Major Dhyanchand. He brought so many gold medals to the country and at a time when the game was not so popular. I would like Major Dhyanchand to get Bharat Ratna soon. It will make the whole country very happy”.