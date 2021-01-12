General Naravane says Army Ready for any kind of Threat

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
New Delhi, 12/1: Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane during the annual Army Day press conference said that the Indian Army is ready to tackle any kind of threat.

General Naravane said that the biggest threat for the army was COVID 19 and the army has managed to ‘come out on top’. “Main challenge was Covid-19 and situation in northern borders. Army geared up to tackle all external or any other threat,” he said.

He said that the army is alert at the border and is ready for any kind of external attack.

“We have gone in winter posturing and we are left all along the boundary. We are hoping for a peaceful solution but we are ready to meet any eventuality. All logistics are taken care of,” he added.

The General said that any terrorist activity from Pakistan will not be tolerated, and the army will give apt answers if anything like that happens. Naravane pointed out that the friction points in Eastern Ladakh too.

“There was indeed a requirement of rebalancing towards northern borders and that is what we have put in place now. We are prepared to hold our ground as long it takes to achieve our national goals and objectives,” he said.

“Pakistan and China together form a potent threat. Every year, the PLA comes to traditional areas. Those training areas have been vacated. The troops who had come to the Tibetan plateau have gone back. No reduction of troops on friction points from both sides,” he added.

On the ongoing India-China tussle he said, there hasn’t been any development and the situation is same as last year.

“There has been no change in the status quo. The situation is the same as last year. Disengagement from friction areas and overall de-escalation in the forward areas are way ahead,” he said.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
