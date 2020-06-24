Get discount on these items on Flipkart’s Big Saving Days

Big Saving Days have started on the online shopping platform Flipkart. This sale will run for five days. Along with this sale of the smartphone, there are huge discounts on accessories. Up to 70 percent discount is being given on headphones in this cell of Flipkart. Also, great offers are being offered on gaming laptops, smartwatches.

These are some great deals

1. In this cell, HP Pavilion Ryzen 5 laptop is getting Rs. 49,999 instead of Rs. 57,297. An offer is also being given on this. If you buy it with the Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card, then an extra discount of five percent is being given on it.

2. A discount of about 900 rupees is available on Honor Band 5 in the sale. After this discount, this band is getting for 2099 rupees. The original price of this band of Honor is Rs 2,999.

3. At the same time, a 5 percent discount is being given on Google Pixel 3A with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variants with Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. After the discount, this phone is available for Rs. 29,999.

4. In this five-day sale of Flipkart, discounts are also being given on Boat Airdopes 200 Truly Wireless Earbuds. After this discount, you are getting Rs 1,499.

5. Apart from these, the price of the Amazfit GTS smartwatch is Rs. 12,999, but in this sale, there is a chance to buy this smartwatch for just Rs. 8,999.

6. 128 GB iPad 6th Generation Tablet is available in this sale for Rs 45,300. Along with this, bank offers and no-cost EMI options are also available.