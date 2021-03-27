Get LPG Cylinders for Rs 119 0nly! know details Here!

COVID-19 Updates World 126,773,439 World Confirmed: 126,773,439 Active: 21,759,061 Recovered: 102,233,314 Death: 2,781,064

Inflation has broken the back of the common man, this year LPG cylinder has become expensive by Rs 125. The 14.2 kg cylinder in Delhi was available for Rs 694 in January this year, its price has now risen to Rs 819. In such a situation, the digital payment app-based company Paytm has brought a special offer. Under this offer, you can take an LPG cylinder of Rs 819 for Rs 119. That means a full savings of 700 rupees.

If you also want to take advantage of this, then you should have the Paytm app. When you book LPG cylinders for the first time from the Paytm app and make payments through the app, then you will get a cashback of 700 rupees under the offer. When you make a payment, you will get a scratch card. If you have not opened the scratch card, then you can also see it later in the Paytm app by going to the Cashback and Offers section and then apply it from scratch.

Usually, within 24 hours of booking the gas, you will get a scratch card for cashback. This scratch card has to be used within 7 days. If you forget to scratch the scratch card, then go to the section with Cashback and Offers and use it again. This offer is only till 31 March 2021, that is, there are only three days left to take advantage of this offer.