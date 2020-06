Mumbai, 9/6: The price of gold increases slightly today as it is traded above the Rs 46,450 per 10 grams mark on Tuesday. Previously, it was traded Rs 46,101 per 10 gram.

According to the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA), a Mumbai-based industry body, the opening rate of gold jewelry stood at Rs 46,483 per 10 grams, and silver at Rs 47,675 per kilogram