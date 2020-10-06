Gold Price reduced in Delhi market

After the improvement in the health of US President Donald Trump, there has been a slight fall in the price of gold, but still, the uncertainty of the global economy has not allowed it to fall much. Trump is suffering from COVID-19 and returned to the White House on Monday after being hospitalized for three days. Due to this, the rising trend in gold stopped.

Gold prices reduced in the Delhi market

In the domestic market, the price of gold in MCX decreased by 0.09 percent i.e. Rs 46 to Rs 50,580 per ten grams. At the same time, Silver Future showed an increase of 0.11 and it rose by Rs 69 to Rs 62,010 per kg. The price of the gold spot in the Ahmedabad bullion market was Rs 50,418 while the price of the future was Rs 50,100 per ten grams. On Monday, the price of gold in Delhi market dropped by Rs 389 to Rs 51,192 per ten grams, while the price of silver dropped by Rs 466 to Rs 61,902 per kg.