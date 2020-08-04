Good News : 20 Odisha candidates cleared UPSC Civil service examination, Know the details

UPSC has declared the results of the Civil service examination. Odisha candidates have performed brilliantly in this examination. As many as 20 candidates cleared the prestigious examination with 2 in the top 10.
Here are the names and ranks-
Abhishek Saraf (8)
Sanjita Mahapatra (10)
Anshuman Raj (107)
Anup Das (120)
Nawal Kumar Jain (125)
Sailaja Das (190)
Rahul Mishra (202)
Hema Nayak (225)
Arushi Mishra (229)
Ashish Das (291)
Ankit Shankar Mishra (294)
Sonali Mishra (300)
Dibya Mishra (312)
Arghya Patnaik (361)
Jubin Mahapatra (379)
Samir Kumar Jena (441)
Manas Ranjan Sahu (567)
Sivam Mishra (712)
Om Prasad Mohanty (715)
Bibhuti Bhusan Nayak (819)