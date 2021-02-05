Good News : No Income Tax deduction on LTC cash voucher scheme

COVID-19 Updates World 105,500,825 World Confirmed: 105,500,825 Active: 25,860,637 Recovered: 77,343,754 Death: 2,296,434

USA 27,273,890 USA Confirmed: 27,273,890 Active: 9,775,273 Recovered: 17,031,629 Death: 466,988

India 10,803,533 India Confirmed: 10,803,533 Active: 152,363 Recovered: 10,496,308 Death: 154,862

Brazil 9,397,769 Brazil Confirmed: 9,397,769 Active: 877,123 Recovered: 8,291,763 Death: 228,883

Russia 3,934,606 Russia Confirmed: 3,934,606 Active: 445,379 Recovered: 3,413,495 Death: 75,732

UK 3,892,459 UK Confirmed: 3,892,459 Active: 1,953,699 Recovered: 1,828,510 Death: 110,250

Italy 2,597,446 Italy Confirmed: 2,597,446 Active: 430,277 Recovered: 2,076,928 Death: 90,241

Turkey 2,508,988 Turkey Confirmed: 2,508,988 Active: 86,322 Recovered: 2,396,199 Death: 26,467

Germany 2,265,536 Germany Confirmed: 2,265,536 Active: 196,451 Recovered: 2,008,200 Death: 60,885

Pakistan 551,842 Pakistan Confirmed: 551,842 Active: 32,454 Recovered: 507,502 Death: 11,886

China 89,669 China Confirmed: 89,669 Active: 1,304 Recovered: 83,729 Death: 4,636

New Delhi, 5/2 In the budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced that the LTC (Leave Travel Concession) Cash Voucher Scheme for central employees will not be taxed. The government had announced this scheme, giving relief to government employees last year in the Corona period. Under this scheme, employees will be given cash in lieu of travel allowance. The Finance Minister said that when the employee has money, he will be able to spend it, which will also benefit the economy.

All people got the benefit of the scheme – Coronavirus has greatly impacted the country’s economy. Crores of government employees had to be deprived of many facilities. On 12 October 2020, the government announced the cash voucher scheme while giving relief to the central employees. Earlier it was only for central employees. Later, private and state government employees also started benefiting from this scheme.

LTC kept outside the purview of tax- In the budget speech, the Finance Minister also mentioned that LTC (LTC) has been kept out of tax due to Corona transition. The government is sure that the government employee will get more money from it and he will also spend it.