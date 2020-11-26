Gopal Rai tests positive for COVID-19

New Delhi, 26/11: Gopal Rai, the Environment Minister of Delhi has tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. He informed about his condition in a tweet and urged others who had come in contact with him to get tested. “I got a coronavirus test was done after experiencing initial symptoms. My report shows I am Covid-positive. I urge all those who came in contact with me over the last few days to get tested and please take care of themselves,” the Environment minister tweeted in Hindi.

Gopal Rai is the third minister in the cabinet of Arvind Kejriwal to test positive for COVID-19. Previously, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Health Minister Satyendar Jain had tested positive for the virus in September and June respectively.