Government warns against use of N-95 mask with valve

New Delhi, 21/7: In a major development, the central government has issued a warning in a letter to all states against the use of N-95 masks with valve respirators saying these do not prevent the virus from spreading out and are “detrimental” to the measures adopted for its containment.

in a letter to the Principal Secretaries of health and medical education of states, The Director-General of Health Services (DGHS) in the Ministry of Health said “has been observed that there is “inappropriate use” of N-95 masks, particularly those with valved respirators, by the public other than designated health workers.

DGHS also advised to use the homemade protective cover for face and mouth available on the website of the Ministry of Health.