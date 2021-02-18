Govt issues fresh Guidelines for travellers as new Covid Strains reported in India

-
World
110,473,193
WorldConfirmed: 110,473,193Active: 22,655,091Recovered: 85,376,035Death: 2,442,067
-
USA
28,453,526
USAConfirmed: 28,453,526Active: 9,354,485Recovered: 18,596,497Death: 502,544
-
India
10,950,201
IndiaConfirmed: 10,950,201Active: 137,318Recovered: 10,656,845Death: 156,038
-
Brazil
9,979,276
BrazilConfirmed: 9,979,276Active: 786,648Recovered: 8,950,450Death: 242,178
-
Russia
4,125,598
RussiaConfirmed: 4,125,598Active: 382,360Recovered: 3,661,312Death: 81,926
-
UK
4,071,185
UKConfirmed: 4,071,185Active: 1,669,549Recovered: 2,282,703Death: 118,933
-
Italy
2,751,657
ItalyConfirmed: 2,751,657Active: 388,864Recovered: 2,268,253Death: 94,540
-
Turkey
2,609,359
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,609,359Active: 84,788Recovered: 2,496,833Death: 27,738
-
Germany
2,362,364
GermanyConfirmed: 2,362,364Active: 129,390Recovered: 2,165,900Death: 67,074
-
Pakistan
567,261
PakistanConfirmed: 567,261Active: 24,176Recovered: 530,597Death: 12,488
-
China
89,806
ChinaConfirmed: 89,806Active: 520Recovered: 84,650Death: 4,636
New Delhi, 18/2: After new Covid strains from South Africa and Brazil were reported in India, the Government has issued a fresh set of Guidelines for the travelers. The Health Ministry has said that the new rules will apply to all incoming international passengers except those from the UK, Europe, and Middle East.
The South African strain of the virus has been detected in four people and the Brazil variant seen in one so far, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research. The UK strain has 187 cases in India.
According to the new rules, only passengers who test negative in RT-PCR tests 72 hours ahead of departure will be allowed to board the aircraft. The exception will be passengers who are traveling because of a death in the family.
In a tweet the health ministry said: “Attention Passengers! All incoming international travellers (except travellers coming on flights originating from UK, Europe and Middle East) should make sure that they follow the guidelines issued by @MoHFW_India”.
Attention Passengers!
To reduce the risk of importation of mutant strains of SARS-CoV-2, SOP for International Passengers arriving in India have been updated in supersession of all guidelines on the subject since 2 Aug20. The new SOP will be in effect on 23:59 hrs on 22nd Feb,21 pic.twitter.com/YoGFkitP2t
— MoCA_GoI (@MoCA_GoI) February 17, 2021
Passengers traveling through UK, Europe, and the Middle East have to compulsorily get an RT-PCR upon arrival at their own expense. This will cover passengers from South Africa and Brazil as well, since there are no direct flights from these two nations. If any passengers are found positive, the virus strain will be identified and a separate protocol will be followed for them.
ICMR chief Dr Balram Bhargava said, “ICMR-NIV is attempting to isolate and culture the South African variant of SARS-CoV-2, while the Brazil variant of SAS-CoV-2 has been isolated and cultured at ICMR-NIV-Pune”.